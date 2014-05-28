While the craze for celebrity-endorsed headphones has somewhat finally – and thankfully – abated this year, a steady stream of non-traditional headphone brands continue to enter the crowded headphones market. Enter Ted Baker Audio.

Better known for its shirts and slacks, the company is now trying its arm at audio by launching two ranges of headphones – the Dover in-ears and the Rockall over-ears, and a Bluetooth speaker, called Fastnet.

The company claims "Ted Baker Audio is no fashion accessory", though we're happy to report the Rockall headphones, which we've had our hands on (briefly) certainly look good and seem very well put together.

Indeed, "design originality, uncompromising engineering and superior sound" is the Ted Baker Audio tagline, and we've been reliably informed that the range isn't an exercise in rebranding; the brand has enlisted some expert audio advice (we're sworn to secrecy) to create bespoke products that will deliver on their sound quality promise. We shall see.

Ted Baker Dover

The £60 Ted Baker Audio Dover in-ear headphones are the first model in the range.

They sport a closed-back in-ear design and come with three sets of silicone ear adapters, a soft travel case, tangle-resistant cable and integrated phone remote and mic for Apple iOS devices. The Dover headphones come in four colours.

If you're after something more substantial, the Ted Baker Audio Rockall is the over-ear model. On sale for £180, they have a folding design and also come with a travel case. The Rockall is available in three colours (as pictured, top).

Lastly, there's the Fastnet Bluetooth speaker. Not cheap at £200, it also has a folding design that doubles as a stand and is portable thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that promises to be good for six hours.

AptX Bluetooth for wireless streaming is joined by a 3.5mm stereo line input and there's an integrated mic for taking hands-free calls. A single 5cm driver delivers your tunes.

You can read all about them on the Ted Baker website, and we look forward to finding out how they sound with a full review very soon.

by Joe Cox

