TCL unveils a supersized 98-inch 4K QLED at an 'accessible' price

TCL is the latest TV manufacturer to tease its forthcoming product line-up at CES, and the pocket-friendly brand has big plans.

After introducing its 'accessibly-priced' XL series of 85-inch displays last year, TCL is going even larger in 2022 with the 98R754, a 98-inch 4K QLED TV, costing a mere $8000 (around £5900, AU$11000). That's considerably less than Samsung's similarly sized offering, the QE98QN90A, which costs $15000 (£18000, around AU$20700).

The Google TV-powered screen will sport four HDMI ports, two of which can pass 4K signals at up to 120Hz. There's also support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) from 48Hz to 120Hz.

Beyond the 98R754, TCL's 2022 range will also include the previously announced X925 Pro (X9 in the US), an 85-inch 8K TV with the company's super-thin, OD Zero Mini LED panel that measures a scant 10mm thick.

Similar to Samsung, TCL has also announced that certain premium TVs in 2022 will gain a refresh rate upgrade to 144Hz, something that only PC gamers will be able to take advantage of at present, but hasn't specified which models this will apply to.

The Chinese company is also introducing TrueCut Motion processing to some of its TVs. Developed in partnership with Pixelworks, TrueCut promises to more faithfully present content consistent with the filmmaker's intention by minimising processing issues such as judder.

MORE

The best TV you can buy, including 4K Ultra HD panels

Need help? How to choose the right TV

Save big with our pick of the best TV deals