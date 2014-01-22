TASCAM has announced the launch of the CD-200iL – a "cost-effective professional-grade CD player" that also lets you play music back from your iPhone or iPod.
The CD player features both 30-pin and Lightning connectors that let you hook up your portable Apple devices, as well as the CD-5020A CD transport for quiet playback and smooth loading.
MP3 and WAV files from data CDs can be played on the new CD-200iL, which also displays ID3 tags and CD-Text. A 3.5mm stereo line input means you can connect non-Apple devices too.
Additional features include pitch control with on/off knob; a headphone output with level control; intro check; a number of convenient playback modes; and a 10-key wireless remote control.
The TASCAM CD-200iL is now available in the UK for £449.
by Pete Hayman
