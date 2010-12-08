If you missed the session, you can view it by clicking this link

Our third Live Sony Forum takes place on Thursday, December 9th between 12 noon and 2pm here on whathifi.com.

Sony's technical marketing manager and top tech expert Eric Kingdon will be on hand to answer your questions about Blu-ray, 3D TV and any other upgrades you might be thinking of making in time for Christmas.

It's part of a series of 'Meet the Experts' live Q&A sessions in which you get the chance to ask some of the industry's key people those burning questions you want answered.

To join in, all you have to do is log on to whathifi.com at 12 noon on December 9th and follow the link on the Homepage. Alternatively, you can email Eric in advance by sending your question to Sony.forum@haymarket.com and we'll pass it on to him.

To find out more about Eric, and view earlier sessions with him, follow this link.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook