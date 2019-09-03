Aldi offers super-budget soundbar and 4K TV deal as part of student tech promo

Aldi has launched pre-orders on an incredible home cinema sound deal featuring a Medion soundbar and two-speaker system for only £44.99.

Billed as part of the budget supermarket’s Student Tech Special Buy sale – though you don't need to be a student to grab the deal – it’s a three-piece unit including a soundbar and two speakers which stand upright either side of your TV.

The system delivers a claimed 200W of power and includes HDMI in and optical connections to get the audio from your TV, as well as 3.5mm aux and coax ports. There’s also Bluetooth for using the set-up as speakers with your smartphone or tablet.

If you’re looking for a brand new 4K TV to go with it, then you’re in luck twice over. Aldi has also launched online orders for a 49-inch Medion HDR TV for just £299. It’s an LED backed panel with 2 x 10W internal speakers, measuring 43.7 x 73.5 x 9.6cm (hwd) without the stand.

Its HDR abilities come through Dolby Vision compatibility which is handy for those with Netflix, particularly as the Netflix app is included on the set’s smart platform along with YouTube and Prime Video.

Aside from the aerial input, there are three HDMI sockets, two USB 2.0, a headphones socket, an optical out for audio and an Ethernet port – although it’s worth noting that there’s no mention of wi-fi.

While we’ve not tested any Medion kit in the past it’s hard to ignore tech at these prices. These offers only come around every now in Aldi’s Special Buys calendar and tend to fly off the shelves before they ever make it to the stores. Fortunately, pre-order offers both online purchase ahead of the Thursday 5th September launch as well as home delivery.

For those on a tighter budget or with a small space to fill, the Student Tech Special deals also include a 39in Full HD smart TV for £199 as well as a 32in-er for £180.