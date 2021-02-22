Spotify HiFi tier (finally) launching to offer CD-quality streaming

Spotify HiFi is official. Almost four years after it was first teased, a CD-quality tier is finally coming to the world's most popular streaming service, the green giant has revealed during its 'Spotify Stream On' online event.

Spotify will join the likes of Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer and Amazon in offering lossless streaming "beginning later this year". Spotify HiFi will begin rolling out in select markets later this year, with the promise of more details to be shared soon.

CD-quality streams will be compatible with Spotify Connect, allowing Spotify Premium subscribers to easily stream such quality streams between their phone (and, fingers crossed, their computer) and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers.

More to follow...

