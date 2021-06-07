Apple Music spatial audio with Dolby Atmos launches today

Spatial audio is coming to Apple Music today, Apple has confirmed at its WWDC (Apple Worldwide Developers Conference).

Last month, Apple announced that Dolby Atmos-powered spatial audio tracks would soon be coming to its music streaming service alongside CD-quality and hi-res lossless audio for no additional cost, and while we patiently await a release date for lossless quality, "thousands" of spatial audio songs will be available to Apple Music subscribers from today.

Spatial audio with Dolby Atmos is designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio via your headphones; to put "multidimensional sound and clarity" between your ears. This experience works with Apple's AirPods, as well as any headphones. That's right, Apple Music's spatial audio tracks will play on all headphones (and here's how to enable it).

Unlike the spatial audio feature that initially launched as part of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the new Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple Music doesn't require the sensors in Apple's own headphones to enable head-tracking (which helps position the sound accurately). The implementation for Apple Music of spatial audio is sound-only, and this opens it up to more devices. For example, while the Apple TV can't output spatial audio to a pair of headphones (a feature we'd very much like to see added in the future), it will support Dolby Atmos tracks from Apple Music when connected to an Atmos-capable sound system.

So keep your eyes peeled for today's update, Apple Music subscribers, because this is sure to be a freebie worth checking out. And when will lossless audio quality follow? Very soon, we expect. Last week, some users reported seeing lossless and hi-res icons appear on the service, suggesting its arrival is imminent.

