Sony WH-1000XM5 leak with a new design and longer battery life

The Sony WH-1000XM5 could be the biggest headphone launch of the year – and now they've leaked extensively. German tech site TechnikNews has got its mitts on a tranche of photos that it claims show the headphones in all their glory. If true, it looks as if we're in for a completely new design...

The most notable part of the new look is the thinner headband. Instead of the usual swivel arm seen on the XM3 and XM4, the XM5's arm is exposed with just a single contact point. That could free up more space within the ear cup, affecting what you hear.

The thinner arm could also mean less weight. It's thought the headband will be made out of metal, rather than plastic.

The 'Custom' button has now been relabelled 'NC/Ambient', but remains in the same place.

(Image credit: Technik News)

The design has also changed for travelling. From the photo of them in their carry case (see below), it looks as if they don't fold up like the XM4.

TechnikNews claims the XM5 battery life stands at 40 hours, which is 10 more than the XM4. That's quite some improvement, so fingers crossed it's true. They will take longer to charge, however – 3.5 hours over USB-C, which is 30 minutes more than the XM4.

It's not just the design that's changed – the insides have had a refresh too. The XM5 will reportedly use two processors for noise-cancellation instead of one, with a new driver on audio duties. They still employ three mics for calls and to pick up on noise in order to cancel it out, but the positioning has changed.

(Image credit: Technik News)

To say we're excited is an understatement. The Award-winning XM4 are currently the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, so a successor that improves on them should be one heck of a proposition. We'll bring you more as soon as we get it.

