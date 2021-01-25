Sony tipped to bring back the Xperia Compact for 2021

Sony is reportedly on the verge of resurrecting its Xperia Compact smartphone. Leaked renders, published today by OnLeaks, suggest the Japanese tech giant could soon announce a 5.5-inch handset, the natural Android rival to Apple's 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini.

The design of Sony's miniature Xperia phone appears to take its cues from last year's Xperia 5 II – very good news indeed considering that phone's AV handsets – but flaunts a thinner bezel and a neater teardrop-shaped notch for the selfie camera.

It's no copycat, though, and whereas Apple's iPhone 12 Mini shoehorns flagship specs into a compact case, Japanese sources claim the 2021 Xperia Compact will debut as an 'affordable, entry-level phone' with a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Sony has yet to comment on the leaked renders, which also suggest the device will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button, and Sony's latest dual-camera set-up.

(Image credit: Voice / OnLeaks)

If this all sounds rather familiar, it's probably because it wasn't that long ago that Sony launched the first Xperia Compact: the fully-featured flagship debuted in 2018, but it only lasted a year before being canned.

Sony Mobile explained its decision back in 2019 with the following: "We stuck with Compact for a very long time, because of the ease of use... There’s always room for different sizes, but people want a lot more surface area for their content now.”

Now, it seems Sony could be going back to see how a cheaper Xperia Compact fares. With sales of the flagship Apple iPhone 12 mini said to be "weak" (via 9to5Mac), Sony might just be onto something.

MORE:

Thinking of upgrading? Check out today's best iPhone 12 deals

Or read our in-depth review of the Sony Xperia 5 II

And here's our take on the best smartphones for movies and music