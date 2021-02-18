Sonos confirms hardware launch on 9th March – wireless headphones or Bluetooth speaker?

Sonos has confirmed that its next product will be unveiled on 9th March, just under three weeks away.

The invite shows a person strolling through a field, hinting quite heavily that the new product will be portable. That means we could be in for Sonos' first ever wireless headphones or perhaps that second-generation Move Bluetooth speaker.

Both have been present in the rumour mill of late. The headphones are the most tantalising prospect, given they would mark Sonos' first first foray into the space. A patent emerged recently showing a possible final design with headband rods that flow directly into the outer ear cups (the original design relied on a more traditional rocker bracket). It also shows the Sonos logo on the ear cup...

Sonos wireless headphones: release date, rumours, and all of the news

We're looking at a premium pair of over-ear headphones that could mix it up with the Apple AirPods Max, although we'd imagine they'd be more affordable. The Sonos headphones are said to have a 'swap' feature, that would let you seamlessly switch from playing music through your headphones to your home Sonos system as you walk in the door, which would make sense considering how strongly connected everything in the Sonos ecosystem is.

Of course, the launch could instead be for the company's next Bluetooth speaker, which is said to be smaller and more portable than the company's existing Move device. According to a patent, it will come with a charging dock for juicing up, and a smaller battery than the Move, suggesting a smaller, more portable design.

Sonos' CEO recently announced the firm will launch two new products this year, widely tipped to be the portable speaker and wireless headphones. The question is, which will be first?

We'll find out on 9th March, more specifically at 9pm GMT (4pm ET, 1pm PST).

