For those looking for a suitable way to get sound throughout their home this Christmas, Sonoro's new systems might be what you're asking Santa to put under your tree. The range includes the Sonoro Stream, Sonoro Relax and Sonoro Meisterstück (above).

Let's start with the Stream: it's an internet radio with Bluetooth and wi-fi built in, with the added bonus of Spotify Connect so you can stream your favourite albums easily.

Its 7.5cm driver is backed up by two passive radiators, and it's designed for use all around the house - including in the bathroom, since Sonoro has included a waterproof remote control so you can still switch tracks while soaking in the tub.

The Relax, meanwhile, builds on the functionality of the Stream, but also includes pre-installed nature sounds to help you chill out and/or meditate. It can also keep track of 10 Spotify playlists, alongside its 40 preset radio stations for FM, DAB and internet radio.

The Relax (left) and Stream (right)

At the top end is the Meisterstück - or, in English, the 'Masterpiece'. A hefty claim. This system has four drivers powered by five Class D amplifiers, and is able to play from USB, CD or aptX Bluetooth for 'CD-like' streaming.

Launching later this month, the Stream is yours for around £220, the Relax £330, or the Meisterstück for £900 or so.

