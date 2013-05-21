Now on sale are the latest-generation slimline Marantz network AV receivers, the £399 NR1504 and £549 NR1604.

Both models have full network music capability, including DLNA streaming, internet radio and online music services such as Spotify and Last.fm, and both also have Apple AirPlay built-in for wireless streaming from iOS devices and computers running iTunes.

The streaming provision extends to Apple Lossless and FLAC up to 24-bit/192kHz, and the two models will also give gapless playback of music sources.

The new receivers also have a USB input on the front panel alongside an HDMI input for quick hook-up of video sources, can be set-up using a Graphical User Interface Setup Assistant, leading the user through connections and settings, and have Audyssey MultEQ room measurement and calibration.

They can also be driven using the remote control provided, or the Marantz Remote App on either iOS or Android devices.

The NR1504 has six HDMI inputs including the front-panel socket and one output, and claims 5x85W, while the NR1604 (rear panel shown above) claims 7x90W, and has seven HDMI inputs and one output, plus Zone 2 multiroom working.

It also has 4K pass-through and scaling and up conversion for both analogue and HDMI inputs to 4K or 1080p.

Both models are available in either black or silver-gold finish.

Written by Andrew Everard

