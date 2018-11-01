Sky's Ultimate On Demand TV package with Netflix is here

It's been several weeks since Sky announced that it would be joining forces with Netflix to create a brand new TV package - and now that package is finally here.

Available to Sky Q customers only, the new Ultimate On Demand service costs £10 per month and combines Sky Box Sets (normally £5 per month, and featuring over 400 US and UK shows) with Netflix’s huge library of TV shows and movies.

As you can see above, the new bundle sees the Netflix app integrated into the Sky Q interface, where you’ll find TV shows from Netflix and Sky sitting side by side in the Home page. Each service’s content can be browsed separately in the On Demand section, too.

There are two options available depending on which Sky subscription you're signed up to, and both save you a few quid over the cost of purchasing the two services separately.

Sky Q Experience subscribers get the Netflix Premium tier (normally £9.99 per month), meaning access to over 2000 hours of 4K and HDR content across the two service's libraries, and the ability to watch on four screens at the same time.

Sky Q Entertainment subscribers, meanwhile, will get Netflix’s Standard plan (HD quality, watching on two screens at the same time), which is usually £7.99 per month.

If you do choose to add this bundle to your Sky bill, you'll still use your existing Netflix login as normal on your computer, phone or tablet; the billing is simply handled by Sky.

You can now sign up for the Ultimate On Demand package on the Sky website .

