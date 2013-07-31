Sky Sports is bringing Match Choice, the Sky Sports Saturday night football highlights programme, to the Sky Sports iPad app for the first time.

Kicking-off with the 2013/14 football season, which starts on August 11th with the Community Shield, iPad users will be given the choice of highlights of up to 8 games from the day's live matches from 10pm on Saturday evening.

The Sky Sports app for iPad includes live streaming of Sky Sports 1, 2, 3 and 4, Sky Sports News and the new Sky Sports F1 channel, plus 'homepages' for various sports and teams.

There's no official word on the app and Match Choice coming to Android tablets, though Sky reaffirmed it was looking at launching an Android app "soon".

David Gibbs, director of Sky Sports Digital Media, said: “We’re constantly improving the Sky Sports app for iPad, providing sports fans more ways to get closer to the action, wherever and whenever they want.

The Match Choice is another fantastic addition to our app, strengthening Sky Sports’ offering of unrivalled second screen football coverage ahead of the new season."

by Joe Cox

