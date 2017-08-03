In a blog post, Sky has announced a new VIP loyalty program, aptly named Sky VIP. The longer you've been a Sky customer, the better the rewards become. As such it's the first time-based loyalty program we've seen - in the TV and broadband sector, at least.

So what are the goodies? "Hundreds of thousands of free tickets to all customers", for a start. These include events like British Masters golf and Premier League football.

The less sport-fanatical might be more interested in preview screenings of latest films, or prize draws to attend the filming locations for Game of Thrones (which includes Northern Ireland, Spain, Morocco, Malta, Iceland and Croatia).

The longer you've been with Sky, the more benefits you get - like preview channel Sky Atlantic VIP, which will show some new shows 24 hours before they're on Sky Atlantic, free set-up for Sky Fibre, free Sky Go Extra and free Sky Q set-up, as well as priority customer service.

Downloading the My Sky app gives you access to your personal rewards, although you'll have to wait for quite a while before you can properly milk Sky for free stuff. The four reward tiers are Silver (0-3 years), Gold (3-8 years), Platinum (8-15 years) and Black (15+ years).

If you've got Sky, it's worth booting up - all customers get a free welcome gift of a Sky Store movie, so even if you've just joined its service you can get a little extra.

Read more:

Sky Q: everything you need to know

Binge-watching is killing traditional must-see-TV

Save over 50% on What Hi-Fi? plus a free five-star wireless speaker!

Best TV deals – OLED, smart, HD, 4K TV

American Gods – Blu-ray review

Apple reveals "4K HDR" films on iTunes – 4K Apple TV incoming?