Sky has released an update to its Sky+ app bringing On Demand listings and the ability to set recordings remotely using an iPad, iPad Mini, iPhone or iPod Touch.

There are around 6,000 hours of programmes available via Sky On Demand including complete box sets of popular shows.

These shows are downloaded to your box, so requires that you connect your Sky+ HD box to your internet network.

The Sky+ app update now allows you to set shows to record remotely, though the device that you're using your Sky+ app on needs to be connected to the same network as your Sky+ box.

Earlier this year Sky reorganised its EPG, adding On Demand and Catch Up TV content tabs, the latter bringing BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and Demand 5, with 4oD due on Sky in Spring 2013.

Sky also recently turned the Sky+ iPhone app in to a remote control, bringing the same functionality as the app on the iPad.

The Sky+ iOS app is a free download via the Apple App Store and the latest update is available now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.