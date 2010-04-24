There are savings on end-of-line and ex-display stock, including up to 50 per cent off selected TVs, 30 per cent off some Blu-ray players and up to 20 per cent off home cinema receivers.

The company says it is expecting considerable interest in the arrival of 3D TV this summer, and to that end will stock 3D-capable TVs, Blu-ray players, surround sound amplifiers and HDMI cables from the likes of Panasonic, Samsung, Onkyo and Philips.

"Anticipation is high and we are expecting a rush of eager consumers ready to experience this exciting new development," says Sevenoaks. "All of our staff have been trained on 3D technology to ensure they can offer the best advice for individual needs."

To check out all the offers in the Sevenoaks Clearance Sale, head on over to the firm's website.

