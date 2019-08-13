Sevenoaks offer: save up to £1000 on brand-new hi-fi by trading in your old kit

Ever thought that life would be better if you could simply trade in the old and take home the new with every commodity in life? Specialist hi-fi and home cinema retailer Sevenoaks clearly has.

For a limited time only, the firm is running a "trade in, trade up" promotion that includes 51 brand-new products. Simply take the product that you want to trade in to your nearest Sevenoaks store, purchase a qualifying item and you can bag yourself a saving of up to £1000.

The list of items on Sevenoaks' trade up menu includes AV receivers, hi-res wireless streamers, wireless speakers, CD rippers, floorstander and standmount speakers, amplifiers, CD players and TVs and from hi-fi heavy-hitters Arcam, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, NAD and Focal, as well as TV giants LG.

You could, for example, save £300 on the LG OLED55E9PLA, a highly impressive TV that we recently awarded a five-star review to. There is also a £200 saving to be had on the B&W 705 S2 standmount speakers; a £70-off deal on the NAD D 3020 V2 digital stereo amplifier; and £1000 off Arcam's high-end FMJ AVR850 AV receiver.

Whatever is in need of a level-up in your home, a quick perusal of Sevenoaks' list of deals could well be worth a moment of your time.

