Sennheiser's "utterly convincing" Ambeo audio is coming to cars

Good things come to those who wait, as we found out recently upon testing Sennheiser’s long-awaited Ambeo soundbar. Despite its lofty £2199 price tag, the Dolby Atmos-rivalling TV speaker justifies its outlay with its “utterly convincing” 3D audio processing and the ability to “produce audio with rare, natural tonality, cohesion and solidity”.

It’s fair to say we’re impressed with Ambeo technology – which makes the news of its expansion into the automotive industry rather exciting indeed. Thanks to a collaboration between Sennheiser and luxury car company Karma Automotive, an Ambeo in-car system is set to debut in the 2020 Karma Revero GT.

The system, which Sennheiser says took over two years to fine-tune for the automotive sector, is multi-channel, with a main two-layer speaker configuration (plus a subwoofer) that also sees speakers integrated into the headrests to simulate a 3D audio soundstage for every passenger. The system’s Ambeo upmix algorithm can supposedly turn any stereo material into a 3D experience, too.

It will also use beamforming microphone array technology on both sides of the car to reduce unwanted wind, engine and tire noise for more intelligible in-car calling.

The Ambeo in-car system will be showcased at the Monterrey Car Week from 15th to 18th August.

