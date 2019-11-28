Save £100 on five-star Pioneer 4K Blu-ray player for Black Friday

Fancy £100 off a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner? Thanks to the Black Friday sales, you can pick up a Pioneer UDP-LX500 4K Blu-ray player for £899 rather than £999.

Pioneer's high-end 4K player delivers a double whammy of superb picture and awesome sound quality, hence why it's never usually discounted. Given that this model's at the top of its game, the £100 saving only adds to its appeal.

Ready to make the leap from budget to premium 4K Blu-ray player? The Pioneer UDP-LX500 won't disappoint.

Sound is natural and effortless, with crisp timing and plenty of dynamic ability when it comes to explosive on-screen action. Picture quality is just an impressive, with lots of detail in the darker areas. Colours are punchy and vibrant, yet suitably natural so there's no chance of eye-strain.

At this kind of price point, you'll also notice that build quality goes up a few notches. The disc mechanism, for example, is ultra-smooth and whisper-quiet.

You'll also be rewarded with twin HDMI outputs and support for HDR, including HDR10, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. And, as you'd expect, it can handle pretty much any disc, including Full HD, 3D and 4K Blu-rays, as well as DVD-Audio and SACD discs.

Of course, £899 is still a big chunk of anyone's change. But factor in the outstanding performance, exquisite build quality and plentiful features and we reckon the UDP-LX500 is a bargain. Especially with an extra £100 off at most online retailers.

