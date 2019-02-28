LG OLED deals: Save on 4K OLED TVs with cheapest ever prices

Right now, LG makes the best OLED TVs on the market, and you can make big savings on some of these five-star, Award-winning televisions.

Retailers are still reducing prices on the LG B8 and superior LG C8 OLED ranges, both of which offer excellent 4K HDR picture performance for their respective price tags.

The ranges are available in 55in and 65in versions, so you have a choice of screen size, too. See below for details.

With LG's 2019 TVs arriving in a few months' time, it could be one of the last chances to get your hands on some 2018 models...

OLED TV deals

LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED TV

UK: £2000 £1144 at Sevenoaks | US: $2299 $1099 at Walmart The LG OLED55B8 is the most affordable OLED in LG’s 2018 range, and now you can get it for as cheap as we've seen it. Expect rich colours, perfect black levels, a great webOS smart platform full of streaming services and Google Assistant voice support. View Deal

LG C8 55-inch 4K OLED TV

UK: £2000 £1515 at Amazon | US: $2000 $1696 at Walmart Individually small but collectively significant improvements on previous generations of OLED make the C8 a superb all-rounder of a TV and an upgrade on the B8, thanks to the upgraded processor.View Deal

MORE:

Which LG OLED TV should you buy?

The best OLED TV deals