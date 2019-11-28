Save $800 on Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless speakers this Black Friday

As Black Friday deals go, this one's a doozy. The folks at World Wide Stereo have slashed the price of a pair of Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless bookshelf speakers from $1499 to $699.

That juicy $800 saving means you can pick up the What Hi-Fi Award-winners for less than half price. You even get free shipping into the bargain.

Dynaudio XEO 2 Wireless Bookshelf Speakers Pair $1499 $699 at WorldWideStereo

You can save a whopping $800 on these awesome streaming speakers. Packed with tech, including Bluetooth and Class D amplification, the Xeo 2s offer plenty of appeal for hi-fi enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. View Deal

Dynaudio's do-it-all active speakers scored a full five our of five stars in our 2016 review, so they're unlikely to disappoint.

With digital amplifiers, DACs and Bluetooth receivers built-in, the Xeo 2s are more of an all-in-one system. And while they might be compact, they pack in plenty of firepower.

Sound quality is clear, transparent and blessed with an abundance of rhythmic agility – throughout both the mid-range and the bass.

Aside from the impressive performance, they're easy to use. Plug both speakers into a power outlet and you can stream music to them via almost any Bluetooth-enabled device, whether it be a smartphone, laptop or tablet.

More of a traditionalist? You can also connect to a hi-fi component or TV in the usual fashion, via the speakers' 3.5mm, RCA and optical outputs.

Plenty of lesser wireless speakers compromise on sound quality, but thats certainly not the case here. Versatile, easy to use and huge accomplished, the Xeo 2s are a near complete system. The $800 saving only sweetens their appeal.

MORE:

Best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals 2019

Best Black Friday speaker deals 2019: Bluetooth, wireless and smart

Best wireless speakers 2019: wonderful wi-fi speakers

Black Friday deals from around the web