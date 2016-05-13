Usually, Amazon’s Prime service costs £79 per year, and includes unlimited free next day delivery, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, unlimited photo storage, early access to Lightning deals and access to the Kindle book-lending library.

But for this weekend only, Amazon is offering new customers the chance to sign up for £59 for the first year. The deal is only available to new Prime customers. The deal ends at midnight 16th May. The discount has been introduced to celebrate Jeremy Clarkson’s new motoring show, The Grand Tour, which will launch exclusively on the Prime Video streaming service in the autumn.

The Prime Video service is probably the biggest draw to the subscription, providing a solid catalogue of movies and TV shows, includinhg 4K and HDR content. Prime Music is a decent music streaming service as well, although the catalogue is lacking compared to Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. But when the entire Prime package is available for less than £5 a month, it’s certainly worth investigating.

Get the Amazon Prime discount here.