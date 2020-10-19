Samsung's next Galaxy S phone (S21 or S30) to arrive earlier than usual

This is our first look at Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S phone, which will presumably be called either the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 and will succeed the Galaxy S20 launched this year. And reportedly it will launch earlier in the year than previous S family handsets – as soon as January, in fact.

That's according to @OnLeaks (aka Steve Hemmerstoffer), who has a good track record of accurate leaks. He has posted CAD renders of what the device will look like and, if his sources are correct, it will sport a 6.2in screen, a hole-punch selfie camera, and more uniform bezels than the S20.

There's reportedly a redesigned camera on the back, too, which seems to extend from the phone's outer frame. In terms of dimensions, we're looking at 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm (or 9mm thick with the camera bump). That would make the phone slightly wider than the S20, but pretty close in terms of the other dimensions.

Hemmerstoffer also posted images of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. As with previous 'Ultra' phones, this would be bigger than the standard S21, with a large four-camera module on the back, complete with a laser autofocus module and a flash.

Neither phone reportedly has a compartment for the S Pen stylus, though they could still be compatible with it. Indeed, it may even come bundled in the box with both phones, though this seems unlikely without somewhere to store it.

The January launch date has been backed by Android Central, which lends it significant credence. Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series handsets in mid-February. With the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and 12 mini not launching until mid-November, this timeline would see the two phone giants releasing their flagship phones closer together than ever before.

