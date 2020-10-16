iPhone 12 and 12 Pro pre-orders now open

You can now pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. Pre-orders for both phones opened at 1pm, with deliveries starting a week today, on 23rd October.

But if you want the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you'll have to wait a little longer. Pre-orders for those new iPhones don't open until 1pm on 6th November, with orders being fulfilled a week later, on 13th November.

All four handsets in the range have 5G for a super speedy internet connection. They all have OLED screens and HDR support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Apple claims the screen is stronger on the iPhone 12, and will be more resistant to bumps and knocks.

The iPhone 12 Pro has the same 6.1in screen as the iPhone 12, has better waterproofing, and three rear cameras to the iPhone 12's two. A LIDAR scanner allows for more augmented reality shenanigans, and it comes in different colours compared to the iPhone 12, too.

The iPhone 12 starts at £799 ($799, AU$1349), while the 12 Pro starts at £999 ($999, AU$1699).

Apple also announced a new small smart speaker at the same event. Pre-orders for HomePod mini start on 6th November, with deliveries starting on 16th November.

