Samsung's artsy The Frame TV is now available as an 85-inch

Samsung has launched an 85-inch variant of its 2021 Frame TV, which doubles as a showcase for your favourite digital artworks. The 4K QLED whopper is currently on show in South Korea, but is expected to debut in other markets soon.

Until recently, The Frame was only available in screen sizes from 43-inch to 75-inch. Prices were announced earlier this year, starting at $1000 (around £720, AU$1300) for the 43-inch model and rising to $3000 (around £2150, AU$3800) for the 75-inch.

But why settle for 75 inches when you could have 85 inches, right? The new super-sized variant is believed to be on sale for $5800 in South Korea, which is around £4200 or AU$7800.

For the uninitiated, The Frame can display 1400 "world-class" paintings, drawings and photographs when not in use as a typical TV. The 43-inch model can even rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

The 85-inch model comes with a wooden bezel in the box, but you can choose from a range of bezels to suit your interior (they're held in place by magnets). As with the 75-inch model, the 85-inch is too big to fit on Samsung's Tripod stand, so you'll need to wall-mount or buy a set of feet.

The tech giant also revealed that one of its most premium Neo QLED TVs, the QN90A, will soon be available in 43- and 98-inch sizes. That's in addition to the current 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes currently on sale. Little or large, it's your choice.

Last but not least, Samsung’s outdoor TV, The Terrace, is due to get a new 65-inch size complete with ‘Full Sun’ technology, which is designed to ensure visible pictures even in dazzling sunlight.

If you're wondering what the differences are between the various models, head over to our full breakdown of the Samsung 2021 TV lineup.

MORE:

Get bang for your buck: best TV deals

Our pick of the best OLED TVs available right now.