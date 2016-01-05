Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy TabPro S at CES 2016, a new big-screen tablet that aims to deliver a laptop experience in a tablet design.

Offering a 12in, 2160 x 1440 AMOLED display, the tablet is the first product from Samsung in a while to offer a Windows operating system, with both Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro on board to suit consumers and business users alike.

At 6.3mm thick, it’s incredibly slim too, and only weighs 693g, making it lighter than Apple’s iPad Pro by 20g. This is without the included keyboard cover, which connects to the device magnetically to enhance usability while also protecting it from knocks and drops.

It houses a full-sized keyboard and trackpad to help productivity, while its flexible hinge offers dual-angle viewing to suit work and play.

Similarly to the iPad Pro’s keyboard cover it doesn’t require any separate charging or pairing, taking it all from the tablet via Samsung’s Pogo pin connector.

Despite the comparisons to the iPad Pro, this is actually Samsung’s second tablet in its TabPro line, following on from the Android-based TabPro 12.2 in 2014.

Using a Windows operating system in place of Android allows for a fuller PC experience this time round, meaning the ability to run desktop programs like Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft Office.

This is made possible thanks to a dual-core Intel Core M processor and 4GB of RAM, with storage choices of 128GB or 256GB.

As for battery life, the TabPro S offers enhanced charging features that mean it can fully charge from flat within 2.5 hours, with a claimed battery life of 10.5 hours.

A Bluetooth Pen to rival Apple’s Pencil is available separately, as is a multi-port adapter for HDMI and USB type A and C.

The Samsung TabPro S will be available from February with a price still TBC.

