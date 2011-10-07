Korean electronics giant Samsung has issued a better-than-expected profit forecast for the third quarter of this year as its mobile business helped to offset a fall in TV demand.

Samsung says it expects an operating profit of 4.2tn won ($3.5bn; £2.3bn), a 14% dip from a year earlier, but better than market projections of 3.5tn won.

Analysts say they expect Samsung's mobile business to keep growing strongly, partly because Apple decided to launch an upgraded version of the iPhone 4 rather than a brand-new iPhone 5 model.

Yesterday Samsung sought to ban sales of the iPhone 4S in France and Italy over an ongoing patent dispute with Apple.

