Samsung has leaked the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on its own website

Samsung's upcoming tablet has leaked again – this time on the company's own website. A support page for the firm's Bixby voice assistant features an image of a Samsung smartphone alongside a tablet with a notch which is very probably the Tab S8 Ultra. Oops.

The image was spotted by 91Mobiles. The Tab S8 Ultra in the image has since been replaced by an existing Samsung tablet sans notch. You can see the new pic here in the 'Voice wake up on multiple devices' section.

The original image squares with ones that leaked recently. They show a tablet with a screen that's thought to be a massive 14.6 inches large, with a notch housing the front sensors. That notch will mean less screen real estate at your disposal, though with nearly 15 inches in the first instance that shouldn't be too much of a bugbear.

It's an AMOLED display, with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate – the latter matches some of the best smartphones, let alone the best tablets, and should mean no blurring no matter how frantic the on-screen action becomes.

Like the rumoured Galaxy S22 Ultra, it's also said to offer support for the S Pen stylus, so you can write and doodle on the screen.

The notch is thought to house a 12-megapixel camera, and there should be a meaty 16GB of RAM. That partners with up to 512GB storage, plus expandable microSD card support.

The Tab S8 Ultra will be the jewel in the crown of Samsung's new tablet line-up. The standard Tab S8 will reportedly have an 11-inch LCD screen, while the Tab S8+ should have a 12.7-inch AMOLED display. Both of these models will have a 12-megapixel front camera, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

All three tablets will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and have dual rear cameras (a 13-megapixel main shooter and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide), Dolby Atmos-enabled quad speakers and the option of 5G connectivity on cellular variants. All of their screens will be 120Hz, too.

Samsung is expected to hold a launch event on 8th February, which should see the much-anticipated Galaxy S22 debut. These tablets are expected to launch at the same event – stay tuned, we'll bring you more as we get it.

