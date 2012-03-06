Sage AV is a new hi-fi and home cinema equipment brand, launching with a range of racks and stands that are "designed for use by hi-fi enthusiasts who live in period homes".

Deliberately eschewing modern designs and stylings, the Sage AV range, which is hand crafted in the Cotswolds, aims to fit in with "traditionally furnished properties".

The company has been formed by David Free, "an archtiecturally trained designer", and the AV range takes its inspiration from wrought iron work, with products constrcuted featuring basket weave and spiral steel bars.

Two speaker stands come in 30cm and 50cm heights, and come with a choice between the "twist" or "weave" finishes. With a heavyweight construction, the stands are supplied pre-assembled and welded for maximum stability.

The 30cm Sage AV speaker stands are £210, while the 50cm model will set you back £230.

Completing the product line-up at launch is an equipment rack. A modular rack, it's supplied with seperate shelves, which can be supplied in various heights and numbers as required.

Constructed from solid steel bar, Sage AV offers wooden (oak) or glass shelves. The Sage AV equipment rack starts from £175, depending on specifications.

All products will be available direct from the Sage AV website, with the company promising to be versatile in terms of colours, sizes and style requirements. But you will need that period house...

