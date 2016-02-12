Under the hood Roksan has fitted a DSD1794A DAC chip from Texas Instruments which can decode PCM up to 24-bit/192kHz and DSD up to DSD 128. Roksan says the chip is able to deliver “excellent dynamic performance and improved tolerance to clock jitter” and carries the same high performance over all the inputs.

Speaking of which, the K3 DAC comes with one each of XLR, optical and coaxial and two USB Type B inputs.

The K3 DAC is the first of Roksan’s products to use its new wireless technology: K-LINK. The company says it’s able to play back “uninterrupted CD-quality wireless streaming from a digital or analogue transmitter up to 150m.” Roksan gives you a USB dongle for wireless streaming in the box, but the analogue transmitter, which connects to line-level hi-fi sources, is an optional extra for £125.

Analogue output filtering has been “optimised to deliver a sonic performance worthy of the high standards of the K3 series”. Roksan says the DAC can either be used as part of a complete K3 system or any other hi-fi set-up. It’s available now in anthracite, charcoal and opium to match the rest of the series, for £1250.

