The 'Z' series is a family of four, with two standmounters (Z-1 and Z-2) and two floorstanding (Z-3 and Z-4) models. The range is a step above last year’s S-series, which was launched at last year's Bristol show.

Key features include brand new Kevlar bass and midrange drive units, new crossovers and all-new cabinets with curved tops. All speakers feature bespoke ribbon tweeters, larger than those found on the S-series.

Each speaker also uses a special filter system for low frequencies, whereby the reflex port exists through a special chamber in the speaker plinths. Qiad claims this design aids bass extension and clarity.

The speakers are slated for a March release, in piano lacquered black, white or rosewood. Prices range from £1200 for the Z-1 to £3200 for the Z-4.

MORE: Bristol Sound and Vision Show - news, highlights, best new products

Quad Z-series

Quad Z-1

Here are the numbers:

Quad Z-1 (£1200)

2-way design

15cm bass driver

90x12mm ribbon tweeter

Sensitivity 86dB

Recommended amplifier power 40-150W

Peak power handling 100W

Peak SPL 102dB

Nominal impedance 8Ω

Minimum impedance 4.6Ω

Frequency response (+/-3dB) 56Hz - 20kHz

Bass extension (-6dB) 48Hz

Crossover frequency 3.4KHz

Cabinet Volume (in litres) 10L

Dimensions 383 x 219 x 283

Weight 6.5kg

Quad Z-2

Quad Z-2 (£1500)

2-way design

17.5cm bass driver

90x12mm ribbon tweeter

Sensitivity 84dB

Recommended amplifier power 40-200W

Peak power handling120W

Peak SPL 102dB

Nominal impedance 8Ω

Minimum impedance 4.6Ω

Frequency response (+/-3dB) 50Hz - 20kHz

Bass extension (-6dB) 45Hz

Crossover frequency 3.4KHz

Cabinet Volume (in litres) 15L

Dimensions (mm) 421 x 243 x 329

Weight 9kg

Quad Z-3 (£2500)

3-way design

15cm midrange driver

2 x 17.5cm bass drivers

90x12mm ribbon tweeter

Sensitivity 89dB

Recommended amplifier power 60-250W

Peak power handling 120W

Peak SPL 110dB

Nominal impedance 6Ω

Minimum impedance 3.8Ω

Frequency response (+/-3dB) 50Hz - 20kHz

Bass extension (-6dB) 45Hz

Crossover frequency 450Hz & 3.6KHz

Cabinet Volume (in litres) 34L

Dimensions (mm) 965 x 267 x 340mm

Weight 19 kg

Quad Z-4

Quad Z-4 (£3200)

3-way design

3 x 17.5cm bass drivers

15cm midrange driver

90x12mm ribbon tweeter

Sensitivity 90dB

Recommended amplifier power 60-250W

Peak power handling 120W

Peak SPL 115dB

Nominal impedance 4Ω

Minimum impedance 3.6Ω

Frequency response (+/-3dB) 47Hz - 20kHz

Bass extension (-6dB) 40Hz

Crossover frequency 300Hz & 3.5KHz

Cabinet Volume (in litres) 43L

Dimensions (mm) 1175 x 267 x 340

Weight 23.5kg

Quad Artera One

Quad has also launched the Artera One, an all-on-one system that acts as an integrated amplifier, CD player and network streamer. It can handle hi-res up to 384kHz (via USB).

It is armed to the teeth with connections:

2x coaxial

2x optical

1x USB B

1x USB A for iOS devices

2x RCA phono inputs

XLR and RCA outputs

Bluetooth and UPnP wireless connections

AirPlay

Spotify

Internet radio

The price is yet to be confirmed, but we know it will be out in Summer 2016.

MORE: 7 of the best products to see at the Bristol Show