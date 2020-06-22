Quad Artera Solus Play is a versatile one-box streaming system

Quad has launched the latest version of its Artera Solus hi-fi system, with the one-box, just-add-speakers solution more versatile than ever before.

The Artera Solus Play is, as indicated by its name, based on the DTS Play-Fi hi-res streaming platform, bringing network streaming and multi-room functionality to the fore of the compact system's spec sheet.

In addition to being able to stream music up to 24-bit/192kHz from DLNA-compatible NAS drives, and services such as Tidal, Amazon Music, Deezer and Qobuz, courtesy of Play-Fi, the Artera Solus Play also has a built-in CD player, aptX Bluetooth and Spotify Connect support, and a range of physical connections.

Five digital inputs - two coaxial, two optical and a USB Type B - can handle files up to PCM 32-bit/384kHz and DSD/256, and are complemented by a pair of RCA inputs for legacy kit. The connectivity list is completed by RCA, balanced XLR, optical and coaxial outputs, as well as a 12V trigger output and front-mounted headphone jack.

(Image credit: Quad)

To cater for such an array of sources, as well as music tastes, the Artera Solus Play features four digital filter options to enable users to tailor the sound from both CDs and external digital sources.

Quad has worked hard to ensure its versatile system is a high-performing one, too. The preamp and power amp stages incorporate balanced circuitry and short signal paths, with power supplies for each of the channels isolated to reduce distortion.

The power amp circuits’ output stage utilises a combination of Complementary Feedback and conventional emitter follower circuitry to keep idle current independent of the temperature of the output transistors, thus offering superior thermal stability and linearity.

The Quad Artera Solus Play is available from July for £1699, with the original, wi-fi-less Artera Solus continuing in Quad's line-up at £1499.

MORE:

Best hi-fi systems 2020: micro, hi-fi, vinyl

How to build the perfect hi-fi system

Best music streamers 2020: upgrade to a wireless system