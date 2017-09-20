Q Acoustics has already had great success in the soundbar market thanks to its M3 and Media 4 models. Now the company has branched out even further with its first-ever soundbase.

At 55cm wide and 34cm deep, Q Acoustics claims the M2 can cater for flatscreens weighing up to 25kg. That should be more than enough to cope with your average LCD or OLED TV.

Inside the MDF cabinet you'll find twin Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) speakers and a downward-firing subwoofer for added oomph. Total power output comes in at 80W. The soundbase is fully braced and damped to reduce internal vibrations.

There's a three-mode equaliser switch on the back of the M2 which allows you to alter bass levels depending on where the unit is positioned. A special MoviEQ setting is claimed to improve bass performance at low levels, which should come in handy for bouts of late-night listening.

Connectivity extends to a single ARC-compatible HDMI input so you can get audio from a TV to the M2, a digital optical input and a couple of analogue inputs (RCA phono and 3.5mm). You can also go wireless, thanks to the inclusion of aptX Bluetooth.

The Q Acoustics M2 is available now, priced £300.



