Since Apple launched its new Apple TV 4K, it's no surprise that the company is looking to increase the amount of 4K HDR films available to purchase via its iTunes Store.

As spotted by MacRumours, some movies have appeared with new "4K" and "Dolby Vision" tags in the iTunes Store - whether that's on mobile devices, Macs, or Apple TVs. A limited number of films are available so far, including John Wick, Wonder Woman and La La Land, but we expect more to follow.

As previously announced by Apple, films that customers have already purchased in High Definition will be upgraded to 4K for no extra charge.

We haven't been able to view the full range of 4K movies on our Apple devices in the UK, but we expect that to change soon.

With the new Apple TV 4K starting to ship on Friday 22nd September, British storefronts don't have long to update their catalogues.

Image via MacRumours

