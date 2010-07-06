Now available from Pure is the latest version of its Oasis portable radio: and as well as DAB and FM radio reception, the £170 Oasis Flow has Wi-Fi connectivity for media streaming and internet radio.

The new model is housed in rugged, weatherproof and splash-resistant casework, and powered either from the mains or using its internal ChargePAK rechargeable battery, good for up to 15 hours' use.

It provides 30 DAB presets and 10 on FM, and internet radio favourites can be set-up online via The Lounge, where users can also register the radio, find new content and listen online.

The Oasis Flow also has a 3.5mm stereo headphone socket, and an input to allow an iPod or MP3 player to be connected through its amplifier and speaker.

It's on sale now.

