PSB Alpha affordable speaker range returns for 2019

It's not all huge TVs and feature-packed high-end hi-fi at CES, there's room for simple but hopefully effective products, too. That's where the PSB Alpha speakers fit in - an update to PSB's classic speaker range, which aims to bring superior sound at an affordable price.

The original Alpha range was launched by Canadian company PSB in 1991 and soon became a well-received budget speaker range around the world. Now, close to 30 years later, the range returns, promising a natural sound, minimalist design, and knock-down price.

The new Alpha series comprises compact monitors, the P3 (£179/$199 per pair) and P5 (£299/$349 per pair), a centre channel, the C10 (£249/$299 each), and a floorstanding tower speaker, the T20 (£499/$599 per pair).

Available in walnut or black ash, the new speakers use a new 19mm aluminium dome tweeter with neodymium magnet (placed below the woofer on some models), a mid/bass driver with textured polypropylene cones and rubber surrounds, and a crossover with an Acoustic Linkwitz-Riley filter design. The cabinet borrows learnings from more expensive PSB speakers to deliver a thick, dampened design featuring high precision machining.

The new range promises to be a substantial improvement over the original PSB Alpha speakers, "with respect to looks, performance and value". So they should be worth the wait.

