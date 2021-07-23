PS5 owners can now enjoy six months of free Apple TV Plus

The PS5 might be in short supply, but Apple has some good news for those who have managed to buy a PS5.

From today, PS5 owners can get six months of Apple TV+ at no cost. The "extended free trial" is available exclusively through the console's dashboard and can be redeemed any time between now and 22nd July 2022.

The deal isn't limited to new Apple TV+ subscribers, either. It's even open to those who are currently using an Apple TV+ free trial (access is currently included free for 3 months when you purchase an Apple device, for example).

So, play your cards right, and you could jump from one free trial to the next for up to nine months of free Apple TV Plus streaming. If that's not sticking it to 'the man' we don't know what is.

The deal is open to UK and US customers with a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. After the six-month free trial ends, Apple TV Plus will automatically be renewed at the usual monthly subscription rate of $4.99/£4.99.

Apple TV+ doesn't offer as much content as rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but it has produced some very watchable originals (Golden Globe-winning sitcom Ted Lasso springs to mind). Apple TV+ will also be the place to watch the upcoming sci-fi series Foundation, based on the work of Isaac Asimov and starring Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones).

So, what are you waiting for? Go forth with your PS5 and enjoy!

