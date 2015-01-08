The SW700M and SW750M multiroom speakers can be activated from within the Spotify smartphone or tablet app either on a single unit or in pre-selected groups of speakers.

Pressing the play button on top of the speakers will immediately pick up the music from wherever you were on your smartphone, PC or another speaker.

Best of all, while you can control the speakers via the Spotify app, because they are connected via Wi-Fi they will continue to play even when you receive a call or switch off your phone.

And if you'd prefer to use your own audio kit, there's a Philips Spotify adaptor that offers the same benefits but without the built-in speaker.