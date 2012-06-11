With the Euro 2012 championships now in full swing, and the London Olympics imminent, Philips is the latest TV manufacturer to release a dedicated sports app for its smart TVs.

The free app, available now, provides all the latest Euro 2012 news, tables, fixtures and results directly to your Philips smart TV.

Additional information includes a history of the championships, plus background details on the teams and players. The app will run in parallel with a Euro Football quiz app to test your knowledge of the championships, plus the teams and players taking part.

Once Euro 2012 has finished, the app will switch to become the London Olympics Game app, delivering all the latest news and results from this summer's Olympics.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook