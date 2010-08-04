But what the sets do not have is a built-in Freeview HD tuner. There had been speculation that they might be bundled with a Pace Freeview HD set-top box, but this won't be the case with the 7 Series.

The new range will be available in 32, 37, 40 and 46 inch sizes, and will sell at £849, £999, £1199 and £1499 respectively.

The sets feature edge-lit LED technology and claim to use 40 per cent less energy than a standard LCD, while they measure just 4.2cm deep.

They certainly look the part, as we've come to expect from Philips, right down to the oval remote. There's Internet TV on board, too, with a wireless USB adapter for sale separately at £50.

You can read our review of the Philips 40in 7 Series in our October issue, out August 24th.

