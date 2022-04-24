Philips' high-end OLED907 and OLED937 TVs revealed early

Here's a sneak peek at two Philips TVs coming later this year. The Philips OLED937 and OLED907 aren't due until later in 2022, but they both recently won Red Dot Product Design Awards, and so have been teased early. Both models feature audio systems by British hi-fi supremos Bowers & Wilkins.

The OLED907 has its B&W sound system built-in, wrapped in a fabric cover along the base of the TV. A subwoofer is embedded in the back cover, out of sight.

The remote control also sounds pretty special. It's wrapped in leather on both sides and on the rear.

The OLED907 has a centre-aligned aluminium swivel stand, complete with a "non-visible rear stability bar which allows the TV to swivel for a great user experience", according to Philips. It will come in 48-, 55- and 65-inch sizes.

The OLED937 (pictured) has a separate Bowers & Wilkins sound system that's capable of Dolby Atmos. Four-sided Ambilight comes as standard, as do a leather-wrapped remote control and fabric speaker cover. The only size confirmed for now is 77 inches.

Philips shared more details on the OLED937's sound system. As well as the up-firing Atmos speakers, it features "side-firing drivers visualised by the angled metal speaker plates. The detailing of the holes in the plan echo the central exposed tweeter mesh, which is a reference to the Bowers & Wilkins own speaker detailing. The finishing on all metal parts are a move away from full chrome with a satin aluminium finish to easily fit into modern homes."

So there you are.

We'll bring you more details when they arrive later in the year.

