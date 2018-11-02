Panasonic’s 2018 4K TVs get Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Voice control is continuing to reach new levels of ubiquity - even in TVs.

Panasonic has just released a firmware update enabling its whole 2018 range of 4K smart TVs in Europe to work with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa via a compatible smart speaker.

The new functionality will allow Panasonic TV users who own an Alexa and/or Assistant-powered smart speaker to, for example, power their TV on and off, change channel and adjust volume simply by using their voice.

Owners should be prompted to update their TV’s firmware upon launching any internet-connected app. When the update is completed, the TV can be paired with a smart speaker via the Google Home or Amazon Alexa app.

MORE: Black Friday TV deals: The best 4K, HDR and OLED TV deals