Panasonic has unveiled a 65in 4K TV at IFA 2013 today, the Panasonic TX-L65WT600. Set for release at the end of September, it comes with a £5,499 price tag.

The 65in 4K TV is the latest addition to Panasonic's Smart Viera TV line-up, and features the world's first 4K 50/60 Hz input based on the new HDMI 2.0 standard.

The TX-L65WT600's new input will offer 'up to 60 frames per second 4K playback' - one of the key aspects of the impending HDMI 2.0 specification.

Part of Panasonic's new '4K Universe' initiative, which aims to ensure customers have access to a wide range of 4K content, this new HDMI 2.0 specification claims to provide an extra element of future-proofing against the next generation of 4K-compatible devices.

Other Ultra HD releated features include a built-in 4K MPEG4 decoder (another world first), which will allow you to play hi-res videos stored on a USB or SD card, as well as any 4K content directly from the internet.

And DisplayPort 1.2a means you can connect your PC to the TX-L65WT600, and play games and watch videos and photos in full Ultra HD.

Panasonic also claims the TX-L65WT600's HTML5 browser will display any internet page in 'perfect' 4K resolution.

A superior 4K image is promised as well, with the WT600 Series TV boasting Europe's first THX 4K certification and a new 4K Hexa-Processing Engine for upscaling lower resolution content. Basically, this set is full-to-bursting with 4K Ultra HD technology.

Also new from Panasonic, across all its TVs, is an upgrade to its 'my Home Screen' interface. The 2013 Panasonic Smart TV experience now offers tailored home pages from Eurosport, maxdome, CANAL+ and YouTube.

The new preset home screen collection will be available to download this Autumn on Pana's latest TVs and give bespoke content – news, videos, relevant information – from each provider.

The Panasonic TX-L65WT600 4K Ultra HD TV will cost you £5,499, and will be on sale from the end of September/beginning of October.

By Kashfia Kabir

