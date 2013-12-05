Trending

Panasonic TX-L65WT600 review

The Panasonic WT600 is a very capable TV regardless of its futureproofing and 4K picture Tested at £5500

Our Verdict

The Panasonic WT600 is a very capable TV regardless of its futureproofing and 4K picture

For

  • Handles 4K footage very well
  • Strong broadcast performance
  • Realistic colours

Against

  • Not the final word in black levels
  • 3D and motion lack finesse
  • Sounds poor

The Panasonic TX-L65WT600 4K TV is arguably in the strongest position of all its Ultra HD rivals.

For starters, it’s the only set that currently meets the HDMI 2.0 standard out of the box, which means it’s also primed for 4K content at 50/60fps –vital if you’re going to be able to watch UHD broadcasts in the future.

Panasonic TX-L65WT600

Performance

The company provided a media server with some 4K content at 60fps (frames per second), and we are thoroughly impressed by what we see.

Part of the footage is a classic American car driving through a desert setting. The depth, the attention to detail and the general clarity are all superb – motion is dealt with confidently and the lines of the car’s bodywork and interior are sharply drawn.

There’s a real sheen to the paintwork, with the sun reflecting off it vividly. And the sand of the surroundings almost reveals itself grain by grain.

Panasonic TX-L65WT600

This Panasonic WT600 is no slouch with non-4K content either. There are decent Freesat and Freeview HD tuners on board, with Freesat just inching ahead in quality.

The TV’s a strong performer and even standard-def channels upscaled to its massive 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution are watchable.

Of course the switch from standard Channel 4 to HD brings benefits in terms of clarity and depth, although some rivals have slightly more punch.

Standard definition and 3D

DVDs don’t bring the best out of this Panasonic 4K TV, but it’s good to know the TV’s internal scaler is up to the job.

The DVD of Iron Man 3 gives the set ample opportunity to make a mess of Tony Stark’s metal suit, but the TV proves resolute, rendering those sharp lines as crisply as possible.

The Blu-ray version gives the WT600 a helping hand and allows you to enjoy a picture with a cleaner finish and greater realism.

Panasonic TX-L65WT600

The picture has a great cinematic, rounded quality. Some go darker and blacker, but the balance of dark and light is neatly judged here, as is the TV’s handling of colours.

The gold parts of the Iron Man suit don’t look too blingy, while the red appears solid but not searing.

Some rivals do better with motion; the Panasonic isn’t quite as confident as the Sony KD-65X9005A or the Samsung UE65F9000 when faced with tricky pans or rapid movement.

Panasonic TX-L65WT600

You can try and counter this with picture processing, but this sacrifices realism and can introduce picture artefacts. The Philips 65PFL9708 extracts more detail from darker scenes, too. The Panasonic WT600 can do deep blacks, but the detail isn’t quite there.

The perfectly adequate active 3D picture has a sprinkling of extra detail compared with passive rivals, but we found it wasn’t quite as easy-going on the eyes, nor was the image quite as immersive as on other 4K Ultra HD TVs we've seen.

Panasonic revamped its smart offering for 2013 and it’s much to the user’s benefit. The TX-L65WT600 has the same My Home Screen set-up that you’ll find on the vast majority of its latest sets.

This makes for a slick, intuitive and very accessible system despite not having the gloss of, say, Samsung’s Smart Hub.

Verdict

The fact that the Panasonic TX-L65WT600 already has the required HDMI 2.0 hardware for 4K gives it the jump on rival screens.

Add to the equation the solid picture performance and you’ve one of the pace-setters on the 4K TV market.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA
Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Energy Consumption per Year225 kWh
Maximum Resolution3840 x 2160
Operating Power Consumption162 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand42.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate43 kg
Width with Stand146.8 cm
Weight Approximate38 kg
Height with Stand96 cm
Width146.8 cm
Depth5.6 cm
Height86.3 cm
Dimensions86.3 cm (H): 146.8 cm (W): 5.6 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesDigital Noise Reduction
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Horizontal Viewing Angle176°
Internet AccessYes
Smart TVYes
Interactive FeaturesVoice Control
WebcamYes
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle176°
Screen Size165.1 cm (65")

General Information

Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-L65WT600
Product ModelTX-L65WT600B
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-L65WT600B

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power18 W
Sound SystemVR-Audio Surround 2.1

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal Standard4K UHDTV

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • TX-L65WT600B 65" Smart Viera LED 4K TV
  • 2 x 3D Eyewear

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year