Skype is a new addition to Panasonic's VieraCast web portal, which gives access to YouTube, Eurosport, Picasa web albums and other online services.

To make a Skype call, the user has to add a specially-designed Panasonic HD communication camera, sold separately as an accessory for £130.

The TY-CC10W camera can broadcast high-definition pictures in 720p and includes a uni-directional microphone that can easily pick up sound around the living room, so all members of the family can take part in the conversation.

Skype is available on Panasonic's VT20, V20, G20, D28 (37in and 32in) and D25 Viera TVs. See our special blog for full details of Panasonic's 2010 range.

