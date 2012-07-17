New for Onkyo's 2012 range of network AV receivers – and networked stereo receivers, tuners and micro systems – is increased streaming flexibility, courtesy of upgraded iPhone, Android and Kindle apps, and the company's first aptX Bluetooth adapter.

The upgraded Onkyo Remote 2 App is available for download from the company's website, Apple App Store and Google Play from July 24th.

It allows direct streaming over a home wireless network from iPod Touch and iPhone to networked 2012 Onkyo products, while the Android version now supports the streaming of music from the Kindle Fire.

The iOS version can also be used on the iPad, but Onkyo says that a dedicated iPad version is on the way.

In addition, the new apps support lossless audio, although content is converted to 44.1kHz/16-bit PCM before streaming, and full metadata transfer, including artwork.

They will now also control remote zone functions and support music playback in those zones.

Also new is Onkyo's £50 UBT-1 Bluetooth USB adapter, available now and enabling suitable phones, tablets and other devices to stream music to the company's 2012 network receivers.

It uses CSR's aptX compression reduction codec and Bluetooth 3, and is usable with models from the TX-NR414 upwards, plugging into the receivers' front-panel USB socket.

Control functions include auto power-on and Direct Input Change when the receiver is in hybrid standby: once the adapter pairs with the sending device, all the user need to is press play on their music software.

