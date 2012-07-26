Here's a first – Onkyo's new CR-N755 network micro hi-fi system includes direct access to music streaming services Spotify, Last.fm, AUPEO! and vTuner.

Once the unit is connected to the user's home network (either via ethernet or using the optional £50 UWF-1 wi-fi adapter), it's just a case of entering your account details and the world of internet radio and music streaming is at your fingertips.

For more conventional music playback, there's a front-loading CD player, AM/FM tuner, and a USB port for connecting an iPod/iPhone or flash-memory device.

And if you buy Onkyo's optional UBT-1 aptX Bluetooth adapter (£50), it's possible to stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone, tablet or computer.

Back to the main unit itself, and under the bonnet you'll find a 192kHz/24-bit DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) and 96kHz/24-bit optical and coaxial digital inputs for handling high-resolution audio.

Onkyo says the CR-N755 uses the same type of audio circuitry as its high-end amplifiers and home cinema receivers for optimum performance.

Control is either via the standard remote, or the free iOS or Android app. These include Home Media and DLNA menu options within the app to enable streaming of music (including Apple Lossless and FLAC files) from a computer or NAS (Network Attached Storage) device.

You can buy the system in black or silver without speakers for £300, or with Onkyo's own D-055 two-way speakers for £450. Both versions will be available in the UK this September.

There's also a non-network version of the system available, the £250 Onkyo CR-555 (without speakers).

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook