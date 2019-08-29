Old Sony devices are losing Amazon Prime Video access

Sony AV devices from 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 will shortly lose access to Amazon Prime Video.

In an email sent yesterday to subscribers of the video service who own an affected device, Amazon said it "will no longer be supporting the Prime Video app on [your] Sony Blu-ray Disc Player / Sony Network Media Player / Sony Blu-ray Disc Home Theater System / Sony AV Receiver (model year 2010-2013) as of 26 September 2019".

These six-to-nine-year-old devices are supposedly losing the feature due to a Prime Video upgrade that means it can no longer be supported by certain models. Details of the upgrade that render these devices incompatible with the app aren't disclosed.

Affected devices include multiple past What Hi-Fi? Award winners such as Sony STR-DN1040 and Sony STR-DH820 AV receivers and Sony BDP-S4100, BDP- S380 and BDP-S790 Blu-ray players, to name a handful.

To help soften the inconvenient blow to owners who subscribe to Prime Video, Amazon is enclosing a voucher code within the email that gives £20 discount on a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote streaming stick, making it £10. The email should be in the inbox of the account used to register with Prime Video.

We have contacted Amazon representatives for comment, and to see whether older devices from other manufacturers are also affected by the update.

