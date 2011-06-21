Trending

Sony BDP-S380 review

The BDP-S380 is another Blu-ray bargain from Sony Tested at £100

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best Blu-ray player up to £120, Awards 2011. This is yet another fine Sony budget Blu-ray player, but – at last – there’s some really tough competition in the market

For

  • Terrific picture with Blu-ray and DVD
  • punchy, agile sound
  • good internet features

Against

  • Only the brilliance of new Panasonics

Sony’s track record with Blu-ray players is terrific. At the budget end of the market its players have been all-conquering over the past couple of years.

Only Panasonic’s 2011 machines have managed to halt Sony’s total domination, and that’s only recently.

Sony’s new entry-level player looks much like the Award-winning BDP-S370 it replaces. It’s slim, lightweight (as every rival is) and easy to use.

Apart from the lack of an optical digital output, something its predecessor had, this is pretty much a complete budget player. If you want 3D and wireless capability you’ll have to pay more.

Video streaming
What you do get is well-sorted network capabilities. The S380 can stream video – we watched Doctor Who on BBC iPlayer – very well. Picture quality is surprisingly crisp, and provided your broadband is fast enough, there’s little to criticise.

Much the same is true of Blu-ray performance. With the vivid but flawed fantasy film The Golden Compass, we’re impressed by the Sony’s insight and its composure when dealing with complex motion.

Colour rendition is just a touch muted, but remains convincing all the same. We really like this player’s ability to combine bright whites and deep blacks without sacrificing the subtleties.

Sound quality is punchy and detailed, but not quite as weighty as the best of its rivals.

Terriific upscaler
Move to the DVD of Nine and the Sony continues to impress. It’s terrific when it comes to upscaling standard-definition material, delivering relatively clean and crisp images and motion with strong but natural looking contrasts.

However, as good as this player is, it remains something of a sideways step from its rival-slaying predecessor. That said, the S380 remains a great buy.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberBDPS380B.CEK
Product NameSony BDP-S380
Product ModelBDP-S380

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BDP-S380 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • 1 x Remote Control
  • 2 x R6 (Size AA) Batteries
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Media FormatsBD-RE
Number of Discs1

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Physical Characteristics

Width43 cm
Depth19.9 cm
Weight Approximate1.60 kg
Height3.6 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions3.6 cm (H): 43 cm (W): 19.9 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year